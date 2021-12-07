Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after buying an additional 1,382,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

