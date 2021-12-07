Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.28 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.