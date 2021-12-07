Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

