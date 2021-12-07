Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after buying an additional 616,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.23.

LOW stock opened at $251.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.31 and a one year high of $256.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

