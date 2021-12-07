Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,242 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after buying an additional 144,973 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

