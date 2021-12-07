Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 830 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Diageo by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Diageo by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $209.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.34. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $210.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

