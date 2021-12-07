Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

