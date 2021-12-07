Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,752 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000.

FVAL opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18.

