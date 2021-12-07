Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend by 74.1% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.91. 274,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,742. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

