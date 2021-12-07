Kevin C. Eichler Sells 4,716 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMBA stock traded up $21.89 on Tuesday, hitting $216.66. 1,483,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,581. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

