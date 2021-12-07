KeyCorp Lowers Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $115.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GTLB. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.40.

Shares of GTLB opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

