Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.96. 19,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 542,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $734.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.12.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

