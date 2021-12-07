Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,038,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,272,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 95,954 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 890,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,436,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,731. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.