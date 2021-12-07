Kineko (KKO) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Kineko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $22,873.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00057659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.80 or 0.08508400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00062644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00082450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,591.35 or 1.00813004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.