Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $2.51 million and $1.15 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,296.63 or 0.08394175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00058758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,280.45 or 1.00184715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00077265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

