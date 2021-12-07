Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($128.09) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €102.73 ($115.42).

Shares of Kion Group stock traded up €1.20 ($1.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €98.56 ($110.74). The company had a trading volume of 105,567 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.71. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

