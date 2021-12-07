Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €111.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €111.00 ($124.72) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.73 ($115.42).

Kion Group stock traded up €1.20 ($1.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €98.56 ($110.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,567 shares. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($91.93). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.71.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

