Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €92.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €92.00 ($103.37) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($115.73) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($128.09) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.73 ($115.42).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX traded up €1.20 ($1.35) on Tuesday, reaching €98.56 ($110.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,567 shares. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($91.93). The business’s 50 day moving average is €91.42 and its 200 day moving average is €89.71.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.