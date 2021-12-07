Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.37

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.37 and traded as low as $8.75. Klabin shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 6,401 shares.

KLBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Klabin in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.56%.

Klabin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

