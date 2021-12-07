Klaytn 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $61.05 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and approximately $61.05 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00057932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.98 or 0.08528334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00082868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,382.84 or 1.00276159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00020352 BTC.

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,740,509,766 coins and its circulating supply is 2,551,605,847 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

