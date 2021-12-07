Kleros (PNK) Market Capitalization Reaches $56.28 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0909 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $56.28 million and approximately $859,025.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004449 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00072259 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.08 or 0.00647984 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,184,315 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

