Klever Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.18 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Klever has a market cap of $118.32 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.35 or 0.08505898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,086.30 or 1.00184515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00076864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

