Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $8,756.06 and approximately $31.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.