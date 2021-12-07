Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

GUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TSE:GUD traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.25. The company had a trading volume of 135,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,437. The stock has a market cap of C$641.77 million and a P/E ratio of 20.96. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$4.88 and a 52-week high of C$5.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.29.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$73.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.0996198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 654,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,434,466. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,400 shares of company stock worth $197,024.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

