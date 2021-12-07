KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up to $21.50

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $22.80. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 4,475 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $46,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $38,025,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,737,960 shares of company stock worth $42,964,272 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

