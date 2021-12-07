KOK Price Tops $4.66 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, KOK has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $500.29 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK coin can now be bought for approximately $4.66 or 0.00009252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.25 or 0.00222825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

