Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $116.86 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $116.86 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,117,366 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

