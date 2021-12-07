Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $9.19

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $9.77. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 2 shares.

KEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.