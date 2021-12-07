Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.48. 29,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,123,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Truist decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $160,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,159,993 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

