Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($131.46) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($150.56) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.25 ($110.39).

Get Krones alerts:

KRN stock traded up €0.70 ($0.79) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €94.70 ($106.40). The stock had a trading volume of 20,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €84.54. Krones has a 1-year low of €59.05 ($66.35) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($111.91). The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -285.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.