K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €10.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €10.50 ($11.80) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 30.23% from the stock’s previous close.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($15.67) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($15.45) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.16 ($14.79).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF stock opened at €15.05 ($16.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.85. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €7.38 ($8.29) and a 1 year high of €15.84 ($17.80). The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 1.15.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.