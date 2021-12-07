Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading Down 1.2%

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 19,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,434,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $996,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elly Keinan acquired 29,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $500,505.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 102,300 shares of company stock worth $1,745,876 over the last quarter.

About Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.