Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading Down 1.2%

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 19,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,434,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)
Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.
