L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as low as $8.78. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 13,264 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter.

In other L.S. Starrett news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $179,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $343,420. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 60.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 2.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

