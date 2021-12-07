L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after buying an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,650,000 after buying an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,188,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.79, for a total value of $19,739,699.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,989 shares of company stock worth $43,261,747. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $215.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

