Lambda (LAMB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.67 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00210444 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,510,129,174 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

