Lamden One Day Volume Reaches $779,907.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $27.32 million and approximately $779,907.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

