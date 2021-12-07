Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LABP shares. SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,667 shares of company stock worth $564,341.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LABP opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

