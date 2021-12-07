Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.40

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 8983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Landstar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSR)

LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

