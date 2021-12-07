Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post $100.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.21 million and the highest is $111.00 million. Lannett posted sales of $133.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $386.38 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $445.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.01 million to $476.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,000 shares of company stock worth $125,940. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter worth $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lannett by 49.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LCI opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $84.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Lannett has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.