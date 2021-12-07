Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading 13.8% Higher

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.71 and last traded at $69.71. 21,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 668,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $177,629,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $38,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.