Lead Wallet (LEAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $89,658.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.78 or 0.08431920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,287.08 or 1.01709973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00077374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars.

