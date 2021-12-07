Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEA stock opened at $178.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

