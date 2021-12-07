Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 102.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.2% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

