Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,701,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. 4,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,360. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $46.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82.

