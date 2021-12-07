Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 753 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.0% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $10.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.06. 1,399,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,273,707. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

