Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after acquiring an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,285 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 32,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,664. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.