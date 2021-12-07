LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Position Increased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 8.52% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $98,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.75. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

