Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:LEN opened at $114.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lennar has a one year low of $71.23 and a one year high of $115.45. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

