Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.66

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.66 and traded as high as C$24.52. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.22, with a volume of 14,529 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.66.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$683.20 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

