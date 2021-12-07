Levolution Market Cap Hits $8.95 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. Levolution has a total market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $50,155.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Levolution has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00040480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00210141 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,953,632 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.